Roxy Music Biography (Wikipedia)
Roxy Music were an English rock band formed in 1970 by Bryan Ferry, who became the band's lead vocalist and chief songwriter, and bassist Graham Simpson. Alongside Ferry, the other longtime members were Phil Manzanera (guitar), Andy Mackay (saxophone and oboe) and Paul Thompson (drums and percussion), and other former members include Brian Eno (synthesizer and "treatments"), Eddie Jobson (synthesizer and violin), and John Gustafson (bass). Although the band took a break from group activities in 1976 and again in 1983, they reunited for a concert tour in 2001, and toured together intermittently between that time and their break-up in 2011. Ferry frequently enlisted members of Roxy Music as session musicians for his solo releases.
Roxy Music became a successful act in Europe and Australia during the 1970s. This success began with their debut album, Roxy Music (1972). The band pioneered more musically sophisticated elements of glam rock while significantly influencing early English punk music, and provided a model for many new wave acts while innovating elements of electronic composition. The group also distinguished their visual and musical sophistication through a preoccupation with glamorous fashions. Ferry and co-founding member Eno have had influential solo careers. The latter became one of Britain's most significant record producers of the late 20th century. Rolling Stone ranked Roxy Music No. 98 on its "The Immortals – 100 The Greatest Artists of All Time" list, though it dropped the group from its updated list in 2011.
- "We wanted something to flog really..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z77zx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z77zx.jpg2016-06-23T13:00:00.000ZBryan Ferry came in to talk about Roxy Music, his new live album and his rain style tipshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z78b4
"We wanted something to flog really..."
- Andy Mackayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q9g5c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q9g5c.jpg2016-04-10T16:05:00.000ZAndy Mackay joined Johnnie Walker to talk about the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q9g6s
Andy Mackay
- Phil Manzanerahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q1g4h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q1g4h.jpg2015-04-26T16:44:00.000ZGuitarist Phil Manzanera chats to Johnnie about Roxy Music in the 70's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02q1gbv
Phil Manzanera
- Roxy Music's Phil Manzanerahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mjzzf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mjzzf.jpg2015-03-22T15:41:00.000ZThe talented musician and producer talks about the theatrical style of Roxy Music; getting Les Paul to sign his Les Paul; and taking Jack Bruce to Cuba.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mk000
Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera
- Mr Bryan Ferry brings style and new sounds to our studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf1q5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf1q5.jpg2014-11-09T14:13:00.000ZThe Roxy Music man talks about winning ticket to see Bill Haley; his new solo album, Avonmore; working with Nile Rodgers; era-defining style and his love of vegetable gardens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bf1r0
Mr Bryan Ferry brings style and new sounds to our studio
Roxy Music Tracks
Sort by
Out of the Blue (Bed)
Same Old Scene
Love Is the Drug
Dance Away
Over You
Avalon
More Than This
Angel Eyes
Virginia Plain
Jealous Guy
Oh Yeah (On The Radio)
Latest Roxy Music News
Roxy Music Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Hingston: How to capture an artist in one image
-
David Bowie course offered at Leeds University
-
Robert Smith talks about David Bowie's unique Meltdown headline show in 2002 ahead of curating his own Meltdown Festival.
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
"That was a musical highlight of my life" - Win Butler on leading a parade celebrating the life of David Bowie
-
How the arts can combat climate change
-
"This is the sound of the future. Come back in a couple of years' time." Bryan Ferry remembers the Roxy Music demo rejections
-
6 Music Breakfast plays radio world exclusive of David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and Matt chats to Nile Rodgers
-
David Bowie, Elvis Presley and the collaboration that never was
-
Jon Culshaw to play Bowie in new BBC radio drama