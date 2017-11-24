Daniel Kharitonov (Russian: Даниил Харитонов) (born 22 December 1998), also written as Daniil Kharitonov, is a Russian classical pianist. He was the youngest competitor in the piano division of the prestigious XV International Tchaikovsky Competition held in June 2015, and won the Third Prize and Bronze Medal. He was 16 and a half years old and in the 10th grade of high school at the time of winning, which made him the youngest piano laureate in the history of the International Tchaikovsky Competition after Grigory Sokolov. He was also the Grand Prix winner of the 1st Vladimir Krainev Moscow International Piano Competition (2015). Kharitonov studies at the Central Music School of Moscow Conservatory with Professor Valery Piasetsky.