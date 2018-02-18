Capella Cracoviensis is a professional music ensemble and mixed symphonic choir based in Kraków, Poland. It was formed in 1970 by composer and music conductor Stanisław Gałoński (b. 1936), its first director and general manager. Capella Cracoviensis specializes in early music, Renaissance polyphonies, Polish Baroque, and classical chamber music played on period instruments, as well as oratorios, and operatic scores including works of Mozart. The home base for the Orchestra is the historic Krakow Philharmonic Hall located at Zwierzyniecka street. Regular performances in many world-renowned venues have confirmed its status as one of the Poland's most outstanding period instrument ensembles.