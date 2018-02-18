Capella CracoviensisFormed 1970
Capella Cracoviensis
1970
Capella Cracoviensis Biography (Wikipedia)
Capella Cracoviensis is a professional music ensemble and mixed symphonic choir based in Kraków, Poland. It was formed in 1970 by composer and music conductor Stanisław Gałoński (b. 1936), its first director and general manager. Capella Cracoviensis specializes in early music, Renaissance polyphonies, Polish Baroque, and classical chamber music played on period instruments, as well as oratorios, and operatic scores including works of Mozart. The home base for the Orchestra is the historic Krakow Philharmonic Hall located at Zwierzyniecka street. Regular performances in many world-renowned venues have confirmed its status as one of the Poland's most outstanding period instrument ensembles.
Capella Cracoviensis Tracks
Germanico in Germania (I. Sinfonia)
Nicola Porpora
Germanico in Germania (I. Sinfonia)
Germanico in Germania (I. Sinfonia)
Te Deum LWV 55
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Te Deum LWV 55
Te Deum LWV 55
In Pace In Idipsum - Motet For 4 Voices
Guillaume Bouzignac
In Pace In Idipsum - Motet For 4 Voices
In Pace In Idipsum - Motet For 4 Voices
Te Deum For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Te Deum For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Te Deum For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
