Richard A. WhitingBorn 12 November 1891. Died 10 February 1938
Richard A. Whiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1891-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3310977b-ff65-4e3e-a74c-3919e35ea370
Richard A. Whiting Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Armstrong Whiting (November 12, 1891 – February 19, 1938) was an American composer of popular songs, including the standards "Hooray for Hollywood", "Ain't We Got Fun?" and "On the Good Ship Lollipop". He also wrote lyrics occasionally, and film scores most notably for the standard "She's Funny That Way".
He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1936 for "When Did You Leave Heaven" from the movie Sing, Baby Sing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard A. Whiting Performances & Interviews
Richard A. Whiting Tracks
Sort by
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
Too Marvelous for Words
Richard A. Whiting
Too Marvelous for Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkb30.jpglink
Too Marvelous for Words
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Haven Gillespie
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breezin' Along with the Breeze
Ensemble
Last played on
Till We Meet Again
Richard A. Whiting
Till We Meet Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till We Meet Again
Last played on
The Japanese Sandman
Richard A. Whiting
The Japanese Sandman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Japanese Sandman
Last played on
Richard A. Whiting Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist