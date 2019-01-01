Desorden Público is a ska band founded in 1985 in Caracas, Venezuela.

The band's music mixes ska, latin rock, reggae and traditional Latin music styles. The group's lyrics are known for commenting on Venezuela's and Latin America's politics and society. Influenced by the English 2 Tone movement, Desorden Público's embraces different languages and promotes racial and social tolerance. The band has a dozen or so releases to their name and have had platinum sales, No. 1 and top 10 hits. They have tours that have taken them all over Latin America, North America and Europe.

Desorden Público was named Ska Artist of the Year at the Pepsi Venezuela Music Awards in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017.