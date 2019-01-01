Desorden PúblicoFormed 27 July 1985
Desorden Público
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/330966e4-cac3-4e19-927e-0fcb14225547
Desorden Público Biography (Wikipedia)
Desorden Público is a ska band founded in 1985 in Caracas, Venezuela.
The band's music mixes ska, latin rock, reggae and traditional Latin music styles. The group's lyrics are known for commenting on Venezuela's and Latin America's politics and society. Influenced by the English 2 Tone movement, Desorden Público's embraces different languages and promotes racial and social tolerance. The band has a dozen or so releases to their name and have had platinum sales, No. 1 and top 10 hits. They have tours that have taken them all over Latin America, North America and Europe.
Desorden Público was named Ska Artist of the Year at the Pepsi Venezuela Music Awards in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
