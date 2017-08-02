Audun KleiveBorn 20 October 1961
Audun Kleive (born 20 October 1961 in Skien, Norway) is a Norwegian Jazz musician (drums and percussion) and composer. He was raised in Skien, as the son of organist Kristoffer Kleive and brother of organist and composer Iver Kleive.
