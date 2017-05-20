The SubmarinesL.A. indie pop band. Formed 1999
The Submarines
1999
The Submarines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Submarines are an American indie rock band from Los Angeles.
The Submarines Tracks
Writings on the Wall
Shoelaces
Oh Well
Birds
