Christian Ivaldi
1938-09-02
Christian Ivaldi Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Ivaldi (born 2 September 1938) is a French pianist.
Ivaldi was born in Paris. He studied at the Paris Conservatory with Jacques Février and took a Premier Prix in piano performance, as well as in chamber music, counterpoint, and accompaniment. He first appeared as a soloist at Radio France in 1961. He has premiered pieces by Gilbert Amy, Georges Aperghis, André Boucourechliev, Maurice Ohana, and Luis de Pablo among others. He is considered "a remarkable musician".
Christian Ivaldi Tracks
Scaramouche
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Scaramouche
Hungarian dances for piano duet (Nos.1; 11; 13; 17; 8)
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian dances for piano duet (Nos.1; 11; 13; 17; 8)
Hungarian dances for piano duet (Nos.1; 11; 13; 17; 8)
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
Michel Debost
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
