Lab 4 is a U.K. based hard trance act that was formed in 1994 by Adam Newman and Lez Elston.

Newman and Elston had previously worked together in the industrial act M.A.D. Shortly after forming, the duo were asked to perform at Club UK, a nightclub that had previously played host to DJs such as Carl Cox and Laurent Garnier. They later played at London fetish club Torture Garden and have since played at the Brixton Academy, Global Gathering 2005 and at Infest in 2006.

Lab 4 were regularly played on Radio 1 by John Peel who also invited Lab 4 to launch their third album Virus on one of his 'John Peel Session' at Maida Vale.

Lab 4's track "Born In The Sky" (vocal by Les Elston) also appeared on the Reebok television advert for their DMX trainer. This was amongst many other 'music to picture' assignments.

Lab4 have also worked on many high-profile advertising campaign for the likes of Bacardi, Reebok (Super Bowl), Pepsi, BBC, Coca-Cola and Auto Modellista by Capcom.

In September 2006 a statement was posted on the Lab 4 website that Lab 4 would be disbanding at the end of 2006.