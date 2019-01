Tashaki Miyaki is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2011, they immediately began to garner the attention of taste makers such as The Guardian, NME, Mojo Magazine, KCRW and The New York Times for their paisley underground/dream pop–inspired sound and cinematic videos. The band has cited Neil Young as a primary inspiration. After releasing a self titled EP, named a "top 10 EP of 2013" by the Huffington Post UK. and a series of singles, they released their debut LP The Dream on Metropolis Records on April 7, 2017. In April 2017, Frank Ocean played their song "Get It Right" on his Beats 1 Radio show Blonded Radio.