Ruben and the Jets was an American, Los Angeles-based rock band, active between 1972 and 1974. Led by Ruben Guevara, band members included, Ruben and the Jets released two albums, the first of which was produced by Frank Zappa, whose band The Mothers of Invention had previously released an album titled Cruising with Ruben & the Jets, for which Guevera had named his band.

There was also an Austrian band of the same name (1991 album Something Strange Has Happened) but they were not related. There was nobody in that band named Ruben, and they did not play doo-wop, so it's unclear why they chose this name.