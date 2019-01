RAI National Symphony Orchestra (Italian: Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI di Torino) is an Italian symphony orchestra, based in Turin and owned by the state radio and television company RAI. Its primary concert venue is the Auditorium RAI in the Piazza Rossaro in Turin. All of the orchestra's concerts are broadcast on RAI Radio3. The orchestra's current artistic director is Ernesto Schiavi.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia