Paul Englishby is a film and theatre composer, orchestrator, conductor and pianist. He is best known for his Emmy Award winning jazz score for David Hare's Page Eight, his orchestral score for the Oscar nominated An Education, his BAFTA nominated score for the BBC's Luther and his many theatre scores for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom Paul is an associated artist.
The Moderate Soprano - Glyndebourne
Paul Englishby
The Moderate Soprano - Glyndebourne
The Moderate Soprano - Glyndebourne
Performer
Last played on
Marriage Blessing (Masque) from the 2016 RSC production of The Tempest
Paul Englishby
Marriage Blessing (Masque) from the 2016 RSC production of The Tempest
Marriage Blessing (Masque) from the 2016 RSC production of The Tempest
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Over And Done With (Intrumental)
Paul Englishby
Over And Done With (Intrumental)
John Luther
Paul Englishby
John Luther
John Luther
Last played on
Carnage
Paul Englishby
Carnage
Carnage
Last played on
Lacrimosa (incidental music from the RSC's 2013 Henry II)
Paul Englishby
Lacrimosa (incidental music from the RSC's 2013 Henry II)
Lacrimosa (incidental music from the RSC's 2013 Henry II)
Last played on
Tavern Blues (music for Henry IV, Part 1)
Paul Englishby
Tavern Blues (music for Henry IV, Part 1)
Tavern Blues (music for Henry IV, Part 1)
Last played on
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Adrian Johnston
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Becoming Jane (2007): Bond Street Airs
Orchestra
Last played on
Lacrimosa (from Richard II)
Paul Englishby
Lacrimosa (from Richard II)
Lacrimosa (from Richard II)
Performer
Last played on
Alice
Paul Englishby
Alice
Alice
Last played on
Unlucky Young Couple
Paul Englishby
Unlucky Young Couple
Unlucky Young Couple
Last played on
Sigh no more, Ladies (Much Ado about Nothing)
Paul Englishby
Sigh no more, Ladies (Much Ado about Nothing)
Sigh no more, Ladies (Much Ado about Nothing)
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
