Bruce MontgomeryBorn 2 October 1921. Died 15 September 1978
Bruce Montgomery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1921-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32f2f769-e890-4294-8530-9d12533e302a
Bruce Montgomery Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmund Crispin was the pseudonym of Robert Bruce Montgomery (usually credited as Bruce Montgomery) (2 October 1921 – 15 September 1978), an English crime writer and composer, known for his Gervase Fen novels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Montgomery Tracks
Sort by
Fanfare No1
Bruce Montgomery
Fanfare No1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare No1
Last played on
Carry On Behind
Bruce Montgomery
Carry On Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry On Behind
Last played on
Carry On Theme
Bruce Montgomery
Carry On Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry On Theme
Last played on
Carry On Theme
Bruce Montgomery
Carry On Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry On Theme
Last played on
DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE (1954) - Titles
Bruce Montgomery
DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE (1954) - Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwd1b.jpglink
DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE (1954) - Titles
Last played on
Concertino for strings (3rd mvt)
Bruce Montgomery
Concertino for strings (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
Concertino for strings (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Carry On Suite, arr. Whittle - Segeant / Teacher / Nurse
Bruce Montgomery
Carry On Suite, arr. Whittle - Segeant / Teacher / Nurse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bruce Montgomery Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist