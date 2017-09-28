Mario Ochoa
Mario Ochoa Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Ochoa (born 1982) is a DJ and producer born in Medellin, Colombia. Mario Ochoa got started in music production in 2000 which over the years has made him extremely popular, as his tracks can usually be found in the most important charts around the world. Mario Ochoa is known for his unique House & Tech House music style but he also has ventured into many other EDM genres.
Mario Ochoa Tracks
Valencia
Mario Ochoa
Valencia
Valencia
Last played on
One Shot
Mario Ochoa
One Shot
One Shot
Last played on
Awaken
Mario Ochoa
Awaken
Awaken
Last played on
Lockdown
Mario Ochoa
Lockdown
Lockdown
Last played on
Painful
Mario Ochoa
Painful
Painful
Last played on
Nebulae
Mario Ochoa
Nebulae
Nebulae
Last played on
