Manic Street Preachers are a Welsh rock band, formed in 1986 in Blackwood, Caerphilly and consisting of cousins James Dean Bradfield (lead vocals, lead guitar), and Sean Moore (drums, percussion, soundscapes), plus Nicky Wire (bass guitar, lyrics). They are often colloquially known as The Manics. Following the release of their first single, "Suicide Alley", the band was joined by Richey Edwards as co-lyricist and rhythm guitarist. The band's early albums were in a punk vein, eventually broadening to a greater alternative rock sound, whilst retaining a leftist political outlook. Their early combination of androgynous glam imagery and lyrics about "culture, alienation, boredom and despair" has gained them a loyal following and cult status.
With their debut album, Generation Terrorists, the Manic Street Preachers proclaimed it would be the "greatest rock album ever", as well as hoping to sell "sixteen million copies" around the world, after which they would split up. Despite the album's failure to meet this level of success, the band carried on with their career. The group became a trio after Richey Edwards disappeared in February 1995. The band went on to gain critical and commercial success in spite of his absence. Edwards was legally "presumed dead" in 2008.
Manic Street Preachers - Gig In A Minute
Vive La Resistance! Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield on their new album, “big songs” and more
James from the Manics: "The 1990s were complicated... Design for Life saved us as a band"
James from the Manics: "It's my first film soundtrack - I hope it won't be my last!"
'There was a terrible feeling of being in limbo' James Dean Bradfield from Manic Street Preachers on Everything Must Go
Manic Street Preachers rock the Millennium Stadium in 2002
Manic Street Preachers: "We're seeing if our brains still work"
Will the Manics go busking at Euro 2016?
Libraries give us power
"For me it was our proudest moment"
Manic Street Preachers: P.C.P.
Manic Street Preachers: Walk Me to the Bridge
Manic Street Preachers: This Is Yesterday
Manic Street Preachers: 4st 7lb (excerpt)
Manic Street Preachers: Faster
Manic Street Preachers - Interview
The Manic Street Preachers play for Dermot
James Dean Bradfield chats to Janice Long
Manic Street Preachers speak to Radcliffe and Maconie
