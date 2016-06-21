Günter Neuhold (born November 2, 1947 in Graz) is an Austrian conductor. He attended the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Graz and graduated in 1968 with a master's degree. He later studied conducting with Franco Ferrara in Rome and with Hans Swarowsky in Vienna.

At the Dortmund, Neuhold served as first conductor. His prizes at various music competitions have included:

From 1981 to 1986, Neuhold was music director of the Teatro Regio di Parma. He has also served as chief conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica "Arturo Toscanini" From 1986 to 1990, Neuhold was chief conductor and music director of the Royal Flemish Philharmonic. He was general music director of the Badische Staatskapelle from 1989 to 1995. From 1995 to 2002, he was chief conductor of the Bremer Philharmoniker (Bremen Philharmonic) and music director at the Bremen Opera. Since 2008 he has been chief conductor and artistic director of the Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa (BOS; Bilbao Symphony Orchestra). In April 2010, the orchestra announced the extension of Neuhold's contract with the BOS for another 3 years.