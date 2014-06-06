Noel ReddingBorn 25 December 1945. Died 11 May 2003
Noel Redding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32e805d4-d6da-4388-b1ad-60d234ce6122
Noel Redding Biography (Wikipedia)
David Noel Redding (25 December 1945 – 11 May 2003) was an English rock musician, best known as the bass player and occasional lead singer for the Jimi Hendrix Experience and guitarist/singer for Fat Mattress.
Following his departure from the Experience in 1969 and split of Fat Mattress in 1970, Redding formed the short lived Road in the United States who released one eponymous album before he re-located to Clonakilty, Ireland, in 1972. There he formed the Noel Redding Band with former Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell with whom he released two albums. Although by the 1980s Redding had largely removed himself from the music business, he would later perform around his new hometown with wife Carol Appleby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Redding Tracks
Sort by
Purple Haze
Jimi Hendrix
Purple Haze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnf.jpglink
Purple Haze
Last played on
Noel Redding Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Was Jimi Hendrix the greatest rock star ever?
-
Leon Hendrix: “I had to peel potatoes for 6 months because of Jimmy”
-
Funk Family Tree: Dr. John - Jimi Hendrix
-
An Historic Dent On The Wall
-
Ten Shillings for Non-Members
-
Happy Birthday Dear Jimi
-
BBC 6 Music Breakfast takes a trip around Jimi Hendrix's house
-
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
-
From the Archive: Jimi Hendrix talks to Brian Matthew
-
André 3000: Jimi Hendrix Saved Me From Depression
Back to artist