Dave House (a.k.a. Permanent Record) is a singer/songwriter from South East England. He first started performing as a solo artist in 2003 after the breakup of his old band Lucky Thirteen. He was also the bassist in The Steal, and currently plays guitar in Pacer.

He's released four full-length solo albums "Kingston's Current" (2004), "See That No One Else Escapes" (2007), "Intersections (2009), "Everyone Is Happy Now" (2016) under the name Permanent Record, two albums with The Steal "S/T" (2006) & "Bright Grey" (2008), two albums and an EP with Pacer No.1 EP (2010) on The Bouncing Souls's label Chunksaah Records, Making Plans (2012), Mechanical (2014). Split records with Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, Jenny Owen Youngs, Gavin Osborn, Set Your Goals (The Steal), Beat Express (The Steal), Iron Chic (Pacer) and a Battlestar Galactica themed hardcore album under the name The Final Five.

Played shows with Lemuria, Broadway Calls, Hundred Reasons, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, Paint It Black, Lifetime, Set Your Goals, Against Me, The Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, Shook Ones, & The Great Explainer.