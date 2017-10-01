Veil of MayaFormed 2004
Veil of Maya
2004
Veil of Maya Biography
Veil of Maya is an American metalcore band, formed in Chicago, Illinois by members Marc Okubo and Sam Applebaum in 2004. They are currently signed to Sumerian Records and have released six studio albums. Their fifth album, Matriarch (2015), saw them abandon the deathcore style that dominated their previous work. They have also been associated with djent.
