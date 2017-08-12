113 is a French hip hop group with African and Caribbean roots originating in North and West Africa and the island of Guadeloupe, formed in the Parisian suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine. Their most famous song is Tonton du Bled - Uncle from the "land" (bled in Maghrebi Arabic).

The group's name comes from the name of the building in a housing estate where the members spent much of their youth, as well as a take on the US hip hop group 112.