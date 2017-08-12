113
113 Biography (Wikipedia)
113 is a French hip hop group with African and Caribbean roots originating in North and West Africa and the island of Guadeloupe, formed in the Parisian suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine. Their most famous song is Tonton du Bled - Uncle from the "land" (bled in Maghrebi Arabic).
The group's name comes from the name of the building in a housing estate where the members spent much of their youth, as well as a take on the US hip hop group 112.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tonton Du Bled
Jour Du Paix
Un Gaou A Oran
