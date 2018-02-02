Wolfgang HaffnerBorn 7 December 1965
Wolfgang Haffner (born 7 December 1965) is a German jazz drummer with an extensive discography.
Wolfgang Haffner Tracks
Here's to Life
Swing, Swing, Swing
One For Daddy O
Kyrie
Hello
Piano Man
Between a Smile and a Tear
