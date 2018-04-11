Leo SowerbyBorn 1 May 1895. Died 7 July 1968
Leo Sowerby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32d2855c-a929-4626-9f76-e11522dc12c7
Leo Sowerby Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Salkeld Sowerby (May 1, 1895 – July 7, 1968), American composer and church musician, was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for music in 1946, and was often called the “Dean of American church music” in the early to mid 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leo Sowerby Tracks
Sort by
Nunc dimittis in E minor
Leo Sowerby
Nunc dimittis in E minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc dimittis in E minor
Choir
Last played on
Magnificat in E minor
Leo Sowerby
Magnificat in E minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat in E minor
Choir
Last played on
I was glad
Leo Sowerby
I was glad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I was glad
Choir
Last played on
Leo Sowerby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist