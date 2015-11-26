Johann Philipp KriegerBorn 25 February 1649. Died 7 February 1725
Johann Philipp Krieger
1649-02-25
Johann Philipp Krieger Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Philipp Krieger (also Kriger, Krüger, Krugl, and Giovanni Filippo Kriegher; 25 February 1649 – 7 February 1725) was a German Baroque composer and organist. He was the elder brother of Johann Krieger.
Johann Philipp Krieger Tracks
3 works by Weckmann and Krieger
Matthias Weckmann
Giaconna
QuintEssential Sackbut and Cornett Ensemble
An die Einsamkeit ('to solitude')
Johann Philipp Krieger
Sonata in G major for violin, viola da gamba and continuo
Johann Philipp Krieger
An Die Einsamkeit
Johann Philipp Krieger
Johann Philipp Krieger Links
