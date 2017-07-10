Daniel PowterBorn 25 February 1971
Daniel Powter
1971-02-25
Daniel Powter Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Richard Powter (born February 25, 1971) is a Canadian musician. He is best known for his self-penned hit song "Bad Day" (2005), which spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
