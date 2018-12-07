Curtis Magee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32cf3b2b-bf1c-46d9-b3df-45ecca1f472d
Curtis Magee Tracks
Sort by
The Two Wee Men From Strabane
Curtis Magee
The Two Wee Men From Strabane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Two Wee Men From Strabane
Last played on
Cup of Tea
Curtis Magee
Cup of Tea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cup of Tea
Last played on
Two Wee Men from Strabane
Curtis Magee
Two Wee Men from Strabane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Wee Men from Strabane
Last played on
Bit Tom Medley
Curtis Magee
Bit Tom Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bit Tom Medley
Last played on
On The Eight Day
Curtis Magee
On The Eight Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Eight Day
Last played on
Faded Photograph
Curtis Magee
Faded Photograph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faded Photograph
I Wish I Had Someone To Love
Curtis Magee
I Wish I Had Someone To Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish I Had Someone To Love
Let's Have A Cup Of Tay
Curtis Magee
Let's Have A Cup Of Tay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Have A Cup Of Tay
Streets of Promise
Curtis Magee
Streets of Promise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streets of Promise
Last played on
Give Me Five Minutes More
Curtis Magee
Give Me Five Minutes More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Five Minutes More
Performer
Last played on
Bill Bailey, Under the Appletree, When the Saints Go Marching In
Curtis Magee
Bill Bailey, Under the Appletree, When the Saints Go Marching In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Making It Big But Me
Curtis Magee
Everybody's Making It Big But Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Making It Big But Me
Performer
Last played on
The Best Part of the Day
Curtis Magee
The Best Part of the Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Part of the Day
Performer
Last played on
Apple Jack
Curtis Magee
Apple Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apple Jack
Performer
Last played on
The School Run
Curtis Magee
The School Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The School Run
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
The Balmoral Show 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6qwh
Balmoral Show
2018-05-16T02:04:14
16
May
2018
The Balmoral Show 2018
Balmoral Show
Back to artist