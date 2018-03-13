Jack HayterBorn 31 July 1958
Jack Hayter
1958-07-31
Jack Hayter Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Hayter is a British musician. He is best known as a multi instrumentalist with Hefner but is also an acclaimed folk singer-songwriter in his own right. Hayter also played with alt-country band Spongefinger and folktronica band Dollboy. Hayter is also frequently used as a session pedal steel guitar player in the London alternative scene.
Bigger Than The Storm
Bigger Than The Storm
Bigger Than The Storm
I Stole The Cutty Sark
I Stole The Cutty Sark
A Doll's House
A Doll's House
A Doll's House
