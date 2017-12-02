Gary Husband (born 14 June 1960) is an English jazz and rock drummer, pianist, and bandleader. He is best known for his emotive and dynamic style on both his primary instruments, the keyboards and the drums. He is also a composer, arranger and producer.

Husband is a member of John McLaughlin's group The 4th Dimension and also performs with Germany's Norddeutscher Rundfunk Big Band and as a solo pianist. He has been a member of many of Billy Cobham's groups (including Cobham's Spectrum 40 band), the guitarist Allan Holdsworth's groups, British pop/funk band Level 42 and groups led by Jack Bruce and guitarist Gary Moore. As a session musician, Husband also performed, recorded or toured with Jeff Beck, Robin Trower, Nguyên Lê, Lenny White, Randy Brecker, Soft Machine Legacy, Foley, Al Jarreau, Hessischer Rundfunk Big Band, George Martin, Quincy Jones, Andy Summers, UK, Mike Stern, Dewa Budjana, Jack DeJohnette, Tony Levin, Lincoln Goines, Jimmy Haslip, and Antoine Fafard.