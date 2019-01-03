Simon PrestonOrganist, conductor, composer. Born 4 August 1938
Simon Preston
1938-08-04
Simon Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon John Preston CBE (born 4 August 1938, Bournemouth) is an English organist, conductor, and composer.
Simon Preston Tracks
Toccata (Organ Symphony No 5 in F minor)
Charles‐Marie Widor
link
Toccata and Fugue in D minor BWV565
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
In the bleak midwinter
Harold Edwin Darke
link
Carillon de Westminster (Pièces de fantaisie, Suite No 3)
Louis Vierne
link
Benedictus (Mass in D, Op.86)
Antonín Dvořák
link
Nisi Dominus HWV 238
George Frideric Handel
link
Fantasy in C minor BWV 562
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
link
Carillon de Westminster, Op 54 No 6
Louis Vierne
link
Trumpet Tune
Jeremiah Clarke
link
Rondeau (Sinfonies de fanfare)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
link
Toccata
Giovanni Battista Martini
link
Jubilate
Simon Preston
link
Fantasia in G major, BWV 572
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Toccata In F Major
Simon Preston
link
Fugue on the name B.A.C.H., Op 60 No 6
Robert Schumann
link
Robert Schumann
link
Robert Schumann
link
Robert Schumann
link
Robert Schumann
link
Robert Schumann
link
Giovanni Battista Martini
link
We praise thee, O God (Dettingen Te Deum, HWV 283)
George Frideric Handel
link
Missa Bel'Amfitrit'altera (Credo)
Orlande de Lassus
link
My Heart is Inditing, Z. 30
Henry Purcell
link
Voluntary in G major
Maurice Greene
link
Glory be to the Father (Jubilate for the Peace of Utrecht)
George Frideric Handel
link
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
Antonio Vivaldi
link
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
link
Orchestral Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV 1067 (Badinérie)
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Sonata No.6 in G BWV.530, 1.Vivace
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Zadok the Priest
George Frideric Handel
link
Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Wachet Auf
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
O sing unto the Lord
Henry Purcell
link
Chorale-Prelude 'Herr Christ, der ein'ge Gottes-Sohn', BWV 601
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
March on Handel's 'Lift up your heads', Op 15
Alexandre Guilmant
link
Prelude and Fugue in A minor BWV543
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Symphony No 5 in F minor, Op 42
Charles‐Marie Widor
link
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
link
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV539 'Fiddle'
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Playlists featuring Simon Preston
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehb4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-02T02:15:32
2
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 50 - Bach Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enw5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-24T02:15:32
24
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 50 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejw5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-15T02:15:32
15
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2004
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-11T02:15:32
11
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2000
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en9j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-14T02:15:32
14
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2000
Royal Albert Hall
