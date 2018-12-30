Samuel E. WrightBorn 1946
Samuel E. Wright
1946
Samuel E. Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel E. Wright (born November 20, 1946) is an American actor and singer. He is best known as the voice of Sebastian in Disney's The Little Mermaid, for which he provided the main vocals to "Under the Sea", which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Wright also played the part of Mufasa in the original cast of The Lion King on Broadway and voiced Kron the Iguanodon in Disney's 2000 CGI film Dinosaur.
Samuel E. Wright Tracks
Under The Sea
Samuel E. Wright
Under The Sea
Under The Sea
Last played on
Kiss The Girl
Samuel E. Wright
Kiss The Girl
Kiss The Girl
Last played on
Under The Sea
Samuel E. Wright
Under The Sea
Under The Sea
Last played on
