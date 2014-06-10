Keith NicholsBorn 13 February 1945
Keith Nichols
1945-02-13
Keith Nichols Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Nichols (born 13 February 1945) is an English jazz multi-instrumentalist and arranger, a player of the piano, trombone, reeds, and accordion.
Keith Nichols Tracks
Voodoo Nights
Voodoo Nights
Boston Skuffle
Boston Skuffle
Royale St.
Royale St.
Hot Lips
Hot Lips
That Crazy Rag
Till the sun comes shining through
Till the sun comes shining through
Keith Nichols Links
