ApseFormed 1999
Apse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32c102f8-666e-4340-810f-20079df13a31
Apse Biography (Wikipedia)
Apse (pronounced "apps") was an American rock band signed to the UK label ATP Recordings [1] and Spanish label Acuarela Discos. The band moved through many different musical styles since its inception, weaving together at various times shoegazer, Heavy Metal, gothic rock, post-punk, prog-rock, industrial, and post-rock influences; while at the same time working in tribal, experimental, ambient and ethereal atmospheres. The most common lyrical themes had to do with spirituality, relationships with others (human as well as paranormal or divine), paranoia, power, and control.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Apse Tracks
Sort by
All Mine
Apse
All Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Mine
Last played on
Apse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist