Crossed Out was a powerviolence band from Encinitas, California, operative from early 1990 until late 1993. The group is consider to be a very important band that helped define powerviolence with a style that incorporated political lyrics, blast beats, and quick tempos. They've been named as the "dark lords of powerviolence" by Beau Beasley of Insect Warfare.
