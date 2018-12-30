Black Rebel Motorcycle ClubFormed 1998
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
1998
Biography
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (sometimes abbreviated to BRMC) is an American rock band from San Francisco, California. The group consists of Peter Hayes (vocal, guitar, harmonica), Robert Levon Been (vocal, bass, guitar), and Leah Shapiro (drums). Former drummer Nick Jago left the band in 2008 to focus on his solo project.
They have released eight studio albums: B.R.M.C. (2001), Take Them On, On Your Own (2003), Howl (2005), Baby 81 (2007), The Effects of 333 (2008), Beat the Devil's Tattoo (2010), Specter at the Feast (2013) and Wrong Creatures (2018), as well as several EPs, and live albums.
Spread Your Love
Spread Your Love
Stop
Stop
Ain't No Easy Way
Ain't No Easy Way
Conscience Killer
Generation
Generation
Weapon of Choice
Weapon of Choice
Love Burns
Love Burns
Salvation (Glastonbury 2002)
Salvation (Glastonbury 2002)
Whatever Happened to My Rock 'n' Roll (Punk Song) (Glastonbury 2002)
White Palms (Glastonbury 2002)
White Palms (Glastonbury 2002)
Spread Your Love (Glastonbury 2002)
Spread Your Love (Glastonbury 2002)
Red Eyes and Tears (Glastonbury 2002)
Whatever Happened to My Rock 'n' Roll (Punk Song)
King Of Bones
King Of Bones
Echo
Echo
Circus Bazooko
Circus Bazooko
Spook
Spook
Little Thing Gone Wild
Little Thing Gone Wild
Berlin
Berlin
Carried From The Start
Carried From The Start
