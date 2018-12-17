Michail Vladimirovich Jurowski (Russian: Михаил Владимирович Юровский) (born 25 December 1945) is a Russian conductor and the son of composer Vladimir Michailovich Jurowski (1915–1972). He studied at the Moscow Conservatory with Leo Ginzburg and Alexey Kandinsky. He later worked at the Stanislavski Theatre and the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Jurowski was assistant to Gennady Rozhdestvensky at the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Jurowski was born in Moscow. In 1990, he and his family left Russia for Germany. From 1992 to 1998, Jurowski was music director and principal conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Herford. He conducted in 1995 the premiere recording of Dmitri Shostakovich's unfinished opera The Gamblers after Nikolai Gogol, completed by Krzysztof Meyer in 1981, sung in Russian by soloists of the Bolshoi Theatre. From 1999, he served as Intendant of the Volkstheaters der Hansestadt Rostock as well as the Norddeutsche Philharmonie am Volkstheater Rostock. He has been a guest conductor of the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin.