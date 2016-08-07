IslanderFormed 2011
Islander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32b62d3e-e0bd-4692-9e3c-abd8f594eca2
Islander Biography (Wikipedia)
Islander is an American alternative metal band from Greenville, South Carolina, founded in 2011. The group signed with Victory Records and have released two EPs, Side Effects of Youth (2012) and Pains. (2013), and two studio albums, Violence & Destruction (2014) and Power Under Control (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Islander Tracks
Sort by
All We Need
Islander
All We Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All We Need
Last played on
Cold Speak
Islander
Cold Speak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Speak
Last played on
Islander Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist