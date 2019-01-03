Wilson PhillipsFormed 1989
Wilson Phillips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt2z.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32b2e717-9e01-4f45-ac73-9542ccf18d4d
Wilson Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson Phillips is an American vocal group consisting of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips, the daughters, respectively, of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas.
Their 1990 eponymous debut album sold over 10 million copies worldwide and placed three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, making the trio the best-selling female group at the time. In 1990, the group won the Billboard Music Award for Hot 100 Single of the Year for "Hold On," and in addition was nominated for five Grammy Awards and two American Music Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilson Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Hold On
Wilson Phillips
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt2z.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
Daniel
Wilson Phillips
Daniel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt2z.jpglink
Daniel
Last played on
Silent Night
Wilson Phillips
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt2z.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Release Me
Wilson Phillips
Release Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt2z.jpglink
Release Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Wilson Phillips
Wilson Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist