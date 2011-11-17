Brian Rooney
Brian Rooney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32b1e6f4-67cb-45aa-816f-e13705d62123
Brian Rooney Tracks
Sort by
Shandon Bells/Jackson's
Brian Rooney
Shandon Bells/Jackson's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shandon Bells/Jackson's
Last played on
Scatter the Mud / The Carraroe Jig
Brian Rooney
Scatter the Mud / The Carraroe Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scatter the Mud / The Carraroe Jig
Last played on
The skylark / Roaring Mary
Brian Rooney
The skylark / Roaring Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The skylark / Roaring Mary
Last played on
I buried my wife
Brian Rooney
I buried my wife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I buried my wife
Last played on
Brian Rooney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist