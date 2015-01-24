Stevie JacksonBorn 16 January 1969
Stevie Jackson
1969-01-16
Stevie Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen "Stevie" Jackson (born 16 January 1969) is a Scottish musician and songwriter. He is best known for playing lead guitar and singing in the Glasgow-based indie band Belle and Sebastian.
MAN OF GOD
Stevie Jackson
MAN OF GOD
MAN OF GOD
Last played on
Where Do All The Good Girls Go?
Stevie Jackson
Where Do All The Good Girls Go?
Try Me
Stevie Jackson
Try Me
Try Me
Last played on
Birds Eye View
Stevie Jackson
Birds Eye View
Birds Eye View
Last played on
Where Do All The Good Girls Go? (Live Session)
Stevie Jackson
Where Do All The Good Girls Go? (Live Session)
Telephone Song (Live Session)
Stevie Jackson
Telephone Song (Live Session)
Telephone Song (Live Session)
Try Me (Live Session)
Stevie Jackson
Try Me (Live Session)
Try Me (Live Session)
Just Just So To The Point
Stevie Jackson
Just Just So To The Point
Just Just So To The Point
Last played on
Richie
Stevie Jackson
Richie
Richie
Last played on
Feel the Morning
Stevie Jackson
Feel the Morning
Feel the Morning
Last played on
Richie Now
Stevie Jackson
Richie Now
Richie Now
Last played on
