MobyDemoscene musician Moby/Nooon (Frédéric Motte). Born 8 August 1970
Moby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32a92586-6f9f-4882-b168-97fd60a99b6d
Moby Biography (Wikipedia)
Frédéric "Elmobo" Motte (born 1970 in Rethel, France) is a music producer and composer. He started toying with computer music when he got his first computer in 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moby Tracks
Sort by
Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
Moby
Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cb9m7.jpglink
Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
Last played on
Go (Fourward Remix)
Moby
Go (Fourward Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cb9m7.jpglink
Go (Fourward Remix)
Last played on
Go
Moby
Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cb9m7.jpglink
Go
Last played on
Porcelain
Moby
Porcelain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btymz.jpglink
Porcelain
Last played on
The Perfect Life (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Moby
The Perfect Life (feat. Wayne Coyne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hylsm.jpglink
The Perfect Life (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Last played on
Para
Loops Of Fury feat. Moby
Para
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Para
Performer
Last played on
Moby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist