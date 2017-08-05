The Crocketts were a British indie rock band from Aberystwyth. Formed in 1996, the band featured Irish vocalist Davey MacManus, English guitarist Daniel Harris, English bassist Richard Carter and Welsh drummer Owen Hopkin. The Crocketts were signed to Blue Dog Records and released two studio albums: We May Be Skinny & Wirey in 1998 and The Great Brain Robbery in 2000. After the band split up in 2002, MacManus and Hopkin went on to form The Crimea.