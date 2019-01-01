TC (also known as Tommy Boy) is the stage name of drum and bass producer, singer and Bristol DJ Tom Casswell. He left school and started making music inspired by the sounds of the Bristol scene and the music and atmosphere of St. Paul's, the area of Bristol where he grew up.

The first two releases from TC 'Get It On' and 'Make A Little Space' appeared on Bristol based label BS1 Records. His debut album, Evolution, was released in 2007 on D-Style Recordings. TC also presented the latest edition of Watch The Ride, a compilation CD released several times a year. Scratch Perverts and DJ Zinc have released them previously. His tracks Deep (feat. MC Jakes) and Jump have achieved critical acclaim in the rave scene. TC has made appearances on shows hosted by Radio 1's Zane Lowe and was regarded as a breath of fresh air in the drum and bass scene.

He is featured as a vocalist and an additional producer in "Plastic World", a song on Pendulum's 2005 album Hold Your Colour (which topped 225,000 sales), along with other featured artist Fats. He was also a vocalist for the Sub Focus song "Follow The Light", which was featured in Douwma's self-titled album, Sub Focus. His follow-up Sub Focus collaboration with Culture Shock, "You Make it Better", also features his vocals and was released on Torus. His 2013 single "Get Down Low" was released through Skrillex's record label OWSLA and entered the UK Singles Chart at number 183.