QuetzalChicano rock band from East Los Angeles, California. Formed 1994
Quetzal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/329ee384-0ffd-404b-9d87-a1e02fc661e3
Quetzal Biography (Wikipedia)
Quetzal is a bilingual (Spanish-English) Chicano rock band from East Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quetzal Tracks
Sort by
La bamba (Road Trip)
Quetzal
La bamba (Road Trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La bamba (Road Trip)
Last played on
Tragafuegos (Fire Breathers)
Quetzal
Tragafuegos (Fire Breathers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tragafuegos (Fire Breathers)
Last played on
Quetzal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist