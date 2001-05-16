Prince Ital JoeBorn 5 May 1963. Died 16 May 2001
Prince Ital Joe
1963-05-05
Prince Ital Joe Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Paquette (May 5, 1963 – May 16, 2001), better known by his stage name Prince Ital Joe, was a Dominican American reggae recording artist best known for his collaborations with Marky Mark. Prince Ital Joe also did some acting, appearing in the Steven Seagal film, Marked for Death and in the TV series, EZ Streets and Players.
