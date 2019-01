The Dowco Triumph Street Pipe Band is a Grade 1 competitive and concert pipe band based in Greater Vancouver, B.C., Canada, established in 1971 by former pupils of Pipe Major Malcolm Nicholson, C.M. of the Vancouver Police Pipe Band. The band was dissolved on September 16, 2018 by Pipe Major David Hilder.

