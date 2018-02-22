Triumph Street Pipe Band
Triumph Street Pipe Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dowco Triumph Street Pipe Band is a Grade 1 competitive and concert pipe band based in Greater Vancouver, B.C., Canada, established in 1971 by former pupils of Pipe Major Malcolm Nicholson, C.M. of the Vancouver Police Pipe Band. The band was dissolved on September 16, 2018 by Pipe Major David Hilder.
Triumph Street Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
- Dowco Triumph Street - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6pv2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6pv2.jpg2017-08-12T12:39:52.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c6pbq
Dowco Triumph Street - MSR
- Dowco Triumph Street - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrvbc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrvbc.jpg2015-08-15T15:08:42.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrtnx
Dowco Triumph Street - Medley
Triumph Street Pipe Band Tracks
MacGregor of Rora / Mightmare on the Ring-Haddy Avenue / Peack follow the hen / Tricia's S
MacGregor of Rora / Nightmare on Ringhaddy Avenue / Butterfingers
Amazing Grace
Wee Highland Laddie / Battle of Waterloo
MacLeod of Mull / Eleanor
Captain Carswell / Allan MacPherson of Mosspark / Haitian Sensation / Stabila Slow Air / M
Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / Atholl Cummers / Pretty Marion
Macgregor Of Rora/Nightmare On The Ring Haddy
MacGregor of Rora / MacGregor of Rora / Peacock follow the hen / Tricia's Song / A Cheit
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
