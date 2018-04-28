Eddie Noack (April 29, 1930 – February 5, 1978) was an American country and western singer, songwriter and music industry executive best known for his 1968 recording of the serial killer song Psycho written by Leon Payne, on K-ark Record Label and Produced by John Capps. Eddie was born De Armand A. Noack, Jr. in Houston, Texas. He attended Baylor University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and journalism.

According to Bob Dylan on the Theme Time Radio Hour broadcast on January 24, 2007, "He wanted to be a journalist. But we have enough journalists, but not enough people who could sing and write like Eddie Noack. Eddie recorded the song called Psycho, written by Leon Payne, a song about a serial killer and quite understandably, it never got a lot of airplay, but has become quite a bit of a cult favorite, as is Eddie Noack himself..."