Martin Hayter Short CM (born March 26, 1950) is a Canadian comedian, actor, singer and writer. He is known for his work on the television programs SCTV and Saturday Night Live. He has starred in comedy films, such as Three Amigos (1986), Innerspace (1987), Three Fugitives (1989), Father of the Bride (1991), Pure Luck (1991), Captain Ron (1992), Father of the Bride Part II (1995), Mars Attacks! (1996), and Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), the "Santa Clause 3" (2006), and created the characters, Jiminy Glick and Ed Grimley. In 1999, he won a Tony Award for his lead performance in a Broadway revival of Little Me.
PRINCE OF EGYPT (1998): Playing With The Big Boys
Steve Martin
PRINCE OF EGYPT (1998): Playing With The Big Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyg5.jpglink
PRINCE OF EGYPT (1998): Playing With The Big Boys
Last played on
Twelve Step Pappy
Martin Short
Twelve Step Pappy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Step Pappy
Last played on
More, More, More
Martin Short
More, More, More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More, More, More
Last played on
One Man Show
Martin Short
One Man Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Man Show
Last played on
New York, New York
John Kander
New York, New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5lm.jpglink
New York, New York
Come Meet Santa
Michael Lembeck & Martin Short
Come Meet Santa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Meet Santa
Performer
The Christmas Song
Mel Tormé
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Christmas Song
