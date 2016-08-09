Zakhar Bron (Russian: Заха́р Ну́химович Брон; born 17 December 1947, in Oral, Kazakhstan) is a Russian violinist and violin pedagogue of Jewish descent.

He's considered the best Professor of the world. His students have included Vadim Repin, Gwendolyn Masin, Daniel Hope, Maxim Vengerov, Vadim Gluzman, Igor Malinovsky, Denis Goldfeld, Daishin Kashimoto, Tamaki Kawakubo, Mayuko Kamio, Mayu Kishima, Soyoung Yoon, Christoph Seybold, Sayaka Shoji, Nikolai Madoyev and David Garrett.

Bron studied with Boris Goldstein. Before he was well-known, he taught privately in Novosibirsk. Since then, he has taught at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the Conservatory of Rotterdam, the Musikhochschule Lübeck and the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid. In 1997, he took up a position at the Cologne Musikhochschule.