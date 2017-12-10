Davide Perez18th century composer. Born 1711. Died 30 October 1778
Davide Perez
1711
Davide Perez Biography (Wikipedia)
Davide Perez (1711 – 30 October 1778) was an Italian opera composer born in Naples of Italian parents, and later resident court composer at Lisbon from 1752. He staged three operas on librettos of Metastasio at Lisbon with huge success in 1753, 1754, and 1755. Following the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, Perez turned from opera mostly to church music.
Davide Perez Tracks
Mottetto in festo Sancti Michaelis Archangeli (Part 1)
Davide Perez
Mottetto in festo Sancti Michaelis Archangeli (Part 1)
Mottetto in festo Sancti Michaelis Archangeli (Part 1)
