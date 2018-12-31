shame
shame Biography (Wikipedia)
Shame are a British alternative rock band originally from South London. Their debut album Songs of Praise was released on 12 January 2018. The group has received critical acclaim from publications including NME, Paste, and Clash.
shame Performances & Interviews
What music are you a fan of?
5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escape
shame Tracks
One Rizla
shame
One Rizla
One Rizla
Last played on
Feliz Navidad
shame
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Last played on
Lampoon
shame
Lampoon
Lampoon
Last played on
Gold Hole
shame
Gold Hole
Gold Hole
Last played on
Angie
shame
Angie
Angie
Last played on
Concrete
shame
Concrete
Concrete
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-26
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-26
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
